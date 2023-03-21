Memphis women’s basketball advances to Super 16 of WNIT with 79-62 win over Ball State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playing in the Second Round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team welcomed the Cardinals from Ball State Monday night. A fast start from the Tigers would fuel them to the 79-62 win and a trip to the Round of 16.

Following tonight’s game, Memphis moves to 22-10 overall. Memphis is now the only AAC women’s basketball team still playing in the postseason.

This is the first time since the 1999 season that the program has made it to the Round of 16 in the WNIT.

The Tigers would pick up right where they left off from last week, going on a 20-0 run to open the game, that included buckets from Jamirah Shutes, Emani Jefferson and Madison Griggs on consecutive possessions.

The Memphis defense would also hold steady, keeping Ball State scoreless through the first six minutes of the game.

Shutes would push the Memphis lead out to 24-6 with just over two minutes left in the quarter after she drained her third consecutive three-pointer of the frame. The Tigers would take the 26-10 lead into the second quarter.

Ball State would explode in the second quarter, cutting the Memphis lead to as little as seven after Hana Muhl banked in a three-pointer as time expired in the half. The Tigers would take the 39-32 lead into the break.

After the Cardinals came out hot to start the second half, Shutes would complete an -and one play with four minutes left in the quarter to ignite the Tiger offense.

Destiny Thomas would get a putback just before Griggs drained her third three-pointer of the night to push the Tigers back out to a 10-point lead.

Ball State would make a short run late in the quarter to get the Cardinals back within single digits. Shutes would add in two free throws just before the end of the quarter to give the Tigers the 60-53 lead.

It was all Memphis in the fourth quarter, getting a 10-0 run from Jefferson, Thomas, Hannah Riddick and Lanetta Williams to open up shop and push the Tiger lead out to 72-55 with four minutes left in the game.

Shutes would score seven of her game-high 23 points in the final 10 minutes to help Memphis cruise to the 79-62 win.

Jamirah Shutes led all scorers with 23 points while Emani Jefferson chipped in 15 while going 6-9 from the field. Madison Griggs added in 11 points while Destiny Thomas and Hannah Riddick both grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, March 23 when they travel to Bowling Green, Ohio, to take on the Falcons of Bowling Green.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Coverage of the game will be released at a later date.

