Memphis Shelby County Schools to hold annual State of the District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will hold the annual State of the District on Tuesday morning.

Students’ academic progress this year will be discussed, as well as some things the district hopes to achieve next school year.

District leaders say the theme of this year’s address is “resilient.”

“We know that as technology changes we want to make sure that our buildings and campuses have the most up-to-date technology to keep our students, staff, and campuses safe. So, we’ll lay out some things that we have done already this year but also the vision of what that looks like in the road ahead,” said Dr. Cathryn Stout of Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams will give the address. She’s been serving since the resignation of Doctor Joris Ray.

One of the things the district is proud of is the growth and changes within school buildings and the academic success among the thousands of students.

“We started the year with some academic gains in our state tests, TCAP. We made some double-digit gains in elementary English. We made some small gains in math, but we want to see bigger gains. Those are some of the things that we will talk about in the state of the district address,” said Dr. Stout.

Around 200 principals, teachers, students, and community members are expected to attend.

One thing many people may be wanting an update on is how close MSCS is to finding its newest superintendent. District leaders say that’s not being discussed, but they did share that more than a dozen people from across the country have applied for the position.

