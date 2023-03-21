Memphis man, Kentucky woman federally indicted for sex trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WMC) - On March 8, a federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, returned an indictment charging a Memphis man with sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. The indictment further charged that the defendant conspired with a Kentucky woman to commit that crime.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 8 and 11, 2022, Portier Q. Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, used force, threats of force and coercion to compel an adult woman to engage in commercial sex.

The indictment also charges Govan and Brittany R. Howard, 24, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, with entering into an agreement to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

Govan made his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District of Kentucky on Monday.

Howard is expected to make her initial appearance later in the week.

If convicted of sex trafficking, Govan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, up to life imprisonment. If convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, Govan and Howard face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bowling Green Police Department and the FBI Louisville Field Office investigated the case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.

