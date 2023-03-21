Memphis City Council to discuss mayoral candidate qualifications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members will meet to discuss specific qualifications candidates must have to be in the Memphis Mayoral election on Tuesday morning.

The election is 7 months away and people who’ve announced intentions to run have made life-altering moves to prepare for this race including Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner who recently bought a house in the city.

The current city charter states:

Candidates must be at least 30 years old

They can’t hold any office or agency in the city, Shelby County or state

Candidates can’t owe any taxes or be a freeholder

They must have resided in the city for 5 years prior to the election

The residency requirement hadn’t been enforced in previous years.

There’s also concern about former Mayor Willie Herenton, who ran during the last mayoral election in 2019 and is believed to have lived in Collierville for some time.

Meanwhile, both Van Turner and Sheriff Bonner have filed lawsuits against the Shelby County Election Commission arguing that the 5-year residency requirement no longer exists.

