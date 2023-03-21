Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday night while driving in South Memphis, police say.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a crash at 959 Rutgers Road, where a man was found in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooter is known to the victim, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

