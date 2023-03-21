Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man shot, killed in Westwood Shores, suspect at large

(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man was shot and killed Monday night at a home in Westwood Shores.

Just before 8:40 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a shooting at 5088 Urbana Road, where a male shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say no suspect information was given.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

