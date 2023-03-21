HUD officials discuss Memphis housing issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday morning, Congressman Steve Cohen held a roundtable discussion with HUD Regional Administrator Jose Alverez and regional stakeholders to discuss housing issues in Memphis.

The goal of the meeting was to analyze what works and what doesn’t work with housing challenges.

Leaders discussed housing issues the city is facing and ideas on how to get Memphians more housing opportunities.

Congressman Cohen says the roundtable discussion was inspired by troubles at Peppertree.

One by one, regional stakeholders shared both their challenges and plans for the future of both affordable and safe Memphis housing.

”Every single community has a different need, so we want to make sure that it’s not a one fit for all, it’s impossible,” Alverez said. “So this is how we are learning to improve and get better to be able to assist individual communities that have different issues that they are going through.”

Congressman Cohen says they hope to start up more community projects and pass legislations to help increase housing opportunities.

