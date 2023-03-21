Grizzlies to offer vaccinations at Health Night
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, March 22 is Health Night at FedExForum.
The Grizzlies will offer vaccinations as part of the promotion, including:
- Childhood Immunizations
- DTap
- HepA
- HepB
- HIB
- HPV
- Meningoccal
- MMR
- Pneumo
- Polio
- Tdap
- Varicella
- Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 (for ages 5 and up)
A BlueCare Tennessee tent will be set up outside the main entrance of FedExForum.
Walk up appointments will be accepted from 10-2 and 3-7 ahead of the Grizzlies’ tipoff against the Houston Rockets.
