Grizzlies to offer vaccinations at Health Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, March 22 is Health Night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will offer vaccinations as part of the promotion, including:

Childhood Immunizations

DTap

HepA

HepB

HIB

HPV

Meningoccal

MMR

Pneumo

Polio

Tdap

Varicella

Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 (for ages 5 and up)

A BlueCare Tennessee tent will be set up outside the main entrance of FedExForum.

Walk up appointments will be accepted from 10-2 and 3-7 ahead of the Grizzlies’ tipoff against the Houston Rockets.

