Bluff City Life
Grizzlies to offer vaccinations at Health Night

FedExForum
FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, March 22 is Health Night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will offer vaccinations as part of the promotion, including:

  • Childhood Immunizations
  • DTap
  • HepA
  • HepB
  • HIB
  • HPV
  • Meningoccal
  • MMR
  • Pneumo
  • Polio
  • Tdap
  • Varicella
  • Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 (for ages 5 and up)

A BlueCare Tennessee tent will be set up outside the main entrance of FedExForum.

Walk up appointments will be accepted from 10-2 and 3-7 ahead of the Grizzlies’ tipoff against the Houston Rockets.

