Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attorney for one of the former Memphis Police officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols says his client will not fight decertification.

Attorney Blake Ballin says former MPD officer Desmond Mills surrendered his certification, meaning he can not work in Tennessee law enforcement.

Mills is one of six former Memphis Police officers terminated from the force in January.

He, alongside Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith, is scheduled for a decertification hearing in Nashville on Thursday.

The former officers can bring evidence and legal counsel to that hearing to appeal the process if they see fit.

Ballin tells us neither he nor his client Desmond Mills will attend.

