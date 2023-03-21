Advertise with Us
Former animal control officer charged after remains found in backyard

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A former Fayette County Animal Control officer is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after remains were found in his backyard.

Animal Control was called to a home on Hall Drive in Somerville in January where they found dozens of animal remains and six live dogs.

The remains were found in various states of decomposition.

Investigators determined through bone samples that the animals likely died of severe malnutrition and starvation.

Chad Smith was in care of the animals and depraved them of food and water, according to investigators.

Smith is charged with 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Smith was employed by Fayette County Animal Control for more than a year in 2020 and 2021.

