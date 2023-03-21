Examining the connection between our water and food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Roughly 70 percent of the world’s fresh water is used in agricultural production but, extreme weather is making it harder to grow crops.

And as we mark the 30thAnnual World Water Day on March 22, Moira McDonald, director of environmental program at the Walton Family Foundation joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss ways to protect water resources from farms to oceans.

She also spoke about how our water resources impact the food supply.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

