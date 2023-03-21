Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Dyersburg woman indicted for death of her 9-month-old child

Dyersburg Police Department
Dyersburg Police Department(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County grand jury indicted a mother in connection with the death of her 9-month-old.

Kathryn Williams, 43, was indicted with reckless homicide in early March.

According to Dyersburg Police Department, Williams fell asleep in her bedroom while two children were in the bathtub.

Preliminary medical findings suggest the child drowned, said police. The final autopsy results are pending.

Williams’s next court appearance is April 18.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after deputy-involved shooting
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Police Department
4 detained after assaulting man in front of ice cream shop on South Main, police say
Even good boys Wallace and Davis, the unofficial dogs of WAVE 3 News, can suffer from Spring...
Triggers and treatment for seasonal allergies in dogs
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin