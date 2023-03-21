Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away

Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A dog has been reunited with its original owner after being rehomed multiple times and moved thousands of miles away.

According to the Cincinnati Animal CARE, a 4-year-old dog named Sophie, with quite the travel record, was picked up in Walnut Hills on March 4 by a Hamilton County dog warden.

WXIX reports that Sophie used to hit the road with her California owner and truck driver named Jordan. The two would drive across the country but Sophie got rehomed because the company Jordan worked for implemented new policies that did not allow her on their trips.

Sophie ended up being rehomed multiple times which led her to various places in the county and eventually to Cincinnati.

Once the dog warden found Sophie the animal shelter team said they were able to scan her microchip. They discovered Jordan as the original owner and reunited the pair.

“Microchipping is the No. 1 way you can increase the odds of finding your pet,” the shelter shared. “It contains a unique barcode with all of the information needed to get your pet back home again.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis
Norris Lyles, 63
Man allegedly beats fiancé to death while police at home for domestic disturbance

Latest News

MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the...
MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the District address
Memphis City Council: Budget proposal to raise MPD salaries could boost recruitment
Memphis City Council: Budget proposal to raise MPD salaries could boost recruitment
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
Memphis City Council to discuss residency requirements for mayoral candidates
Memphis City Council to discuss residency requirements for mayoral candidates
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash