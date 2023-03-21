Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DJ and Jamie Naylor, co-owners of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant in Cooper-Young, have officially announced the opening date for their second restaurant after plans were first announced over a year ago.

Bog & Barley will open Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. in East Memphis’ Regalia Shopping Center.

The 7,100-square-foot space underwent a $2.5 million renovation and is now complete with materials sourced exclusively from Ireland and ready to offer elevated Irish fare.

“Bog & Barley will be to East Memphis what Celtic is to Midtown in terms of providing a true Irish experience, but it will be much more elevated,” said DJ. “Everything guests will see – booths, tables, chairs, bars – was sourced from Ireland. All the materials were built in Ireland, shipped over in large crates, and were installed by a team of Irishmen who spent five weeks with us.”

Bog & Barley can seat up to 250 guests and will offer modern Irish fare, select premium whiskeys, and cold Guinness under the leadership of tenured and talented chef Reny Alfonso.

Alfonso, who honed his craft in restaurants from South Florida to New York City over the years, has been at Celtic since late 2020. Notable dishes on the menu he has created for Bog & Barley include grilled oysters, beef mince tartare, a Berkshire bone-In pork chop, and slow-baked cauliflower steak.

“Ireland tends to be known for great fish and chips and corned beef, but it’s so much more than that,” said Alfonso. “High-quality ingredients, like farm fresh dairy, produce, seafood, and proteins, are what makes Irish food amazing. The one thing that ties all those items together is the land and sea from which they come. The interpretations Bog & Barley will offer are just that in spirit. We have access to equally amazing products and will use them to provide a fresh approach to Irish classics using global techniques with a more modern, artistic style.”

The space features a mezzanine perfect for events like the Whiskey Pairing Dinners currently held at Celtic Crossing, as well as private events like corporate gatherings, rehearsal dinners, and more.

For those looking to have a larger party, the entire restaurant can be rented out.

Operating with general manager Brad Allbritten at the helm, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday and brunch on Sunday.

Bog & Barley’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

