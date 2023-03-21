Child struck by school bus in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is in the hospital after police say they were struck by a school bus in Cordova Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Shelby Grove Drive and Trinity Road.

The child was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.

The school bus was occupied at the time of the crash, but police say no one else was injured. Police also say no other vehicles were involved.

No charges are being filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

