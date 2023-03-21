Bids for new DeSoto Co. agricultural education center scheduled for June

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Bids will soon go out for a new agricultural education center in DeSoto County.

Officials say the bids for the Agri-Education Center will go out in June.

The facility will be on Starlanding Road just west of Highway 51.

Once complete, it will feature classrooms, learning labs, conference and convention space, stables, ball fields, and more.

Officials say the state-of-the-art facility will provide residents with an opportunity to learn and experience the impact agriculture has on our daily lives.

DeSoto County Agri-Education Center mockup (DeSoto County Agri-Education Center)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.