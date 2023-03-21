Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

4 detained after assaulting man in front of ice cream shop on South Main, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men have been detained after assaulting a man in front of an ice cream shop on South Main Street on Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the fight call outside 125 S. Main Street.

Multiple people told police that four men wearing dark clothing brutally assaulted a man.

Officers located a male victim on the ground suffering from a seizure, police say.

The victim was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were told by bystanders that the suspects were occupying a small white sedan.

According to MPD, officers were able to get in contact with two witnesses who said they did not know what started the confrontation and only witnessed the assault.

Other bystanders that saw the incident say that the victim was trying to flirt with one of the suspect’s girlfriend who works at the ice cream shop.

The business was closed and officers were unable to verify this information.

The victim was later upgraded to non-critical, police say.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after deputy-involved shooting
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Even good boys Wallace and Davis, the unofficial dogs of WAVE 3 News, can suffer from Spring...
Triggers and treatment for seasonal allergies in dogs
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
New report shows private equity boosting local businesses