4 detained after assaulting man in front of ice cream shop on South Main, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men have been detained after assaulting a man in front of an ice cream shop on South Main Street on Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the fight call outside 125 S. Main Street.

Multiple people told police that four men wearing dark clothing brutally assaulted a man.

Officers located a male victim on the ground suffering from a seizure, police say.

The victim was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were told by bystanders that the suspects were occupying a small white sedan.

According to MPD, officers were able to get in contact with two witnesses who said they did not know what started the confrontation and only witnessed the assault.

Other bystanders that saw the incident say that the victim was trying to flirt with one of the suspect’s girlfriend who works at the ice cream shop.

The business was closed and officers were unable to verify this information.

The victim was later upgraded to non-critical, police say.

