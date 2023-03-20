Your First Alert to an active start to spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold air is keeping a grip on the Mid-South for this first day of spring even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a FREEZE WARNING tonight for a few Action News 5 counties along the Tennessee River Valley. We are also tracking a couple of rounds of spring showers and thunderstorms this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a South wind at 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs near 70 and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

