Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

West Memphis police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

West Memphis Police Department looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run.
West Memphis Police Department looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run.(WMPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run on Feb. 15.

Officers were called to the area of South Avalon Street and Birch Street regarding the incident.

While en route, officers received an update and were told one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle that had flipped multiple times, according to WMPD.

The driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

Officers came in contact with witnesses on the scene who told officers that a dark-colored pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

Police say that caused the driver of the motorcycle to swerve into traffic and strike a curb.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Lloyd Craig
Tipton Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

Latest News

This week’s fraud involved a suspect trying to gain an unemployment check with the officer’s...
Ark. woman arrested after stabbing 3 people, assaulting others over basketball game, police say
Comedian Andy Kaufman with a neck brace, June, 1982. (AP Photo)
Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo