Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 66 troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in the Memphis district.

This comes nearly six months after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council called on the state to send help to fight crime in the Bluff City.

At the time, THP told leaders they were having trouble getting troopers to join the department, period.

But after nationwide recruitment efforts, THP tells Action News 5 that 240 troopers have graduated from their cadet academy in the past year.

THP also confirmed that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested an additional 100 troopers be included in his next fiscal budget.

“It’s going to take them a while to fill those,” said Mayor Strickland. “I haven’t gotten an exact number of how many of those additional will be here, but anything will be welcome.”

THP’s District 4 covers multiple counties in the Memphis area, and it’s unclear how many of the 66 who have joined are actually in the City of Memphis.

However, Mayor Jim Strickland said that he’s happy to have our roads a little safer.

“I’ll take whatever they’ll give us,” said Mayor Strickland.

In December, only 11 troopers covered Shelby County.

