Shelby County Commissioners poised to vote on TikTok ban on government devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission is poised to vote on resolution to ban TikTok from all government issued devices when they meet on Monday.

County Commissioner Mick Wright, who introduced the resolution, believes it will also go up for a vote—and pass with bipartisan support.

“TikTok is owned by the communist party that runs the Chinese government,” Wright told Action News 5. “It presents a big danger to our networks.”

Wright said the ban won’t apply to Shelby County employees’ personal devices, but he thinks the security threat applies to each and every one of the 150-million daily users TikTok has across the country.

TikTok presents a unique surveillance threat to all Americans,” Wright said.

If the resolution passes, Shelby County will be the first local government in the state to enact a ban of this nature.

This resolution in Shelby County comes as tensions grow between the United States Government and TikTok.

According to NBC News the FBI and the US Justice Department are looking into whether ByteDance, the China-owned parent company of TikTok, illegally surveyed US journalists by accessing their user data and IP addresses.

The Biden administration delivered what seems to be an ultimatum to TikTok’s parent company ByteDance last week—telling them to sell their shares of the app or face a potential ban of TikTok in the United States.

