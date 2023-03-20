Officer accused of assaulting student with baton at high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school resource officer is charged after he was accused of hitting a student with his baton.

The first alleged assault happened at Hamilton High School on November 30, 2022.

The principal reported to police the next day that the officer was involved in an altercation with a student that began after the student was dismissed from class.

The officer, Okennie Bailey, met the student in the hallway and the two exchanged words. According to the police report, Bailey then hit the student with his baton several times on the shoulder, arm and leg.

Bailey is accused of a second assault that happened less than two weeks later, on December 9.

Bailey allegedly approached the same student as he was walking down the hallway when the two exchanged words. Police say Bailey again used his baton and hit the student twice on his shoulder and once on his leg.

The report says Bailey then pulled out his service weapon and held it at his side while several students walked by.

Bailey is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

