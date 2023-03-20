New research highlights critical role of immigrant healthcare workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A representative with the American Immigration Council (AIC) is sharing new research highlighting the critical role immigrants play in the addressing workforce shortage within the healthcare industry.

Steve Hubbard with the AIC joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new research, what the healthcare shortage situation in Tennessee looks like, and how the state can reduce barriers for international medical graduate and other international healthcare workers.

