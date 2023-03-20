Advertise with Us
New research highlights critical role of immigrant healthcare workers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A representative with the American Immigration Council (AIC) is sharing new research highlighting the critical role immigrants play in the addressing workforce shortage within the healthcare industry.

Steve Hubbard with the AIC joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new research, what the healthcare shortage situation in Tennessee looks like, and how the state can reduce barriers for international medical graduate and other international healthcare workers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
