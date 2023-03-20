Advertise with Us
MPD investigates a shooting near Longcrest, one woman in critical condition

Shooting near Longcrest Road
Shooting near Longcrest Road(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD is investigating a shooting that took place near Longcrest Road.

At 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Longcrest Road and Clinton Road.

One female victim is in critical condition and has been transported to a nearby medical facility.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.

