MPD investigates a shooting near Longcrest, one woman in critical condition
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD is investigating a shooting that took place near Longcrest Road.
At 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Longcrest Road and Clinton Road.
One female victim is in critical condition and has been transported to a nearby medical facility.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information call 901-528-CASH with tips.
