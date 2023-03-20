Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

March for Meals program helps MIFA provide more meals for hungry seniors

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) is taking extra steps to address food insecurity in the senior population by participating in the national March for Meals campaign.

MIFA addresses the issue year-round during its Meals on Wheels program, but this month, organizers are hosting events across the community to invite more volunteers to participate in the cause.

“We’re so elated,” said Arnetta Stanton Maclin with MIFA. “We’ve just had a plethora of community champions coming to show the seniors, in their homes and in community sites, how they are a vital part of our community.”

According to a senior hunger study, Memphis has the third-highest senior food insecurity rate of any large metro area in the country.

But Maclin says the time spent with the seniors addresses more than food insecurity.

“Oftentimes, that one-on-one contact may be the only contact that senior receives,” Maclin explained. “It helps to reduce isolation and depression.”

To volunteer for MIFA’s Meals on Wheels program or receive meals through it, you can visit the organization’s website here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer

Latest News

March for Meals program helps MIFA provide more meals for hungry seniors
March for Meals program helps MIFA provide more meals for hungry seniors
Fans cheer on Tigers as team plays in first round of NCAA Tournament
Memphis fans cheer on Tigers as team plays in first round of NCAA Tournament
Memphians in green line the street for Cooper-Young St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Memphians in green line the street for Cooper-Young St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Memphis fans cheer on Tigers as team plays in first round of NCAA Tournament
Memphis fans cheer on Tigers as team plays in first round of NCAA Tournament