March for Meals program helps MIFA provide more meals for hungry seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) is taking extra steps to address food insecurity in the senior population by participating in the national March for Meals campaign.

MIFA addresses the issue year-round during its Meals on Wheels program, but this month, organizers are hosting events across the community to invite more volunteers to participate in the cause.

“We’re so elated,” said Arnetta Stanton Maclin with MIFA. “We’ve just had a plethora of community champions coming to show the seniors, in their homes and in community sites, how they are a vital part of our community.”

According to a senior hunger study, Memphis has the third-highest senior food insecurity rate of any large metro area in the country.

But Maclin says the time spent with the seniors addresses more than food insecurity.

“Oftentimes, that one-on-one contact may be the only contact that senior receives,” Maclin explained. “It helps to reduce isolation and depression.”

To volunteer for MIFA’s Meals on Wheels program or receive meals through it, you can visit the organization’s website here.

