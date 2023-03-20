Man charged with armed carjacking of man, woman at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged after Memphis police say he, along with two others, carjacked a man and woman at gunpoint as they were pumping gas.

Police say that on Wednesday, officers responded to a carjacking at the Marathon gas station located at 3156 South Mendenhall Road.

There, a man told police that as he was pumping gas, three men approached him at gunpoint, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim said two of the men demanded the keys to his blue 2013 Dodge Challenger. The third man went to the other side of the car and demanded a female passenger get out.

Two suspects then drove off in the victim’s car.

Officers were able to identify the third suspect as 34-year-old Gerald Cardine.

On Thursday, police responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a home on Kirby Parkway. Once on the scene, officers saw two men inside a silver Infiniti, including Cardine.

During the investigation, officers found the stolen Challenger in the backyard.

On Friday, the female victim arrived at the Tillman station and identified Cardine in a six-person lineup as the man who told her to get out of the car at gunpoint.

Later that day, officers located Cardine at the Kirby property and arrested him.

Cardine is charged with two counts of carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony.

Records show he has a lengthy criminal history, including charges of felony drug possession, theft, and domestic assault.

Cardine is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

