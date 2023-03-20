Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Lane closed on I-55 S in Desoto Co. due to bridge repair

I-55 Southbound at Horn Lake Creek in Desoto County.
I-55 Southbound at Horn Lake Creek in Desoto County.(MDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Only one lane of traffic is open on I-55 Southbound near Goodman Road as MDOT crews work to repair a portion of the Horn Lake Creek bridge.

The left southbound lane (of two lanes) is closed.

MDOT reported the issue at 4:42 p.m.

MDOT crews work to repair a piece of metal on the Horn Lake Creek bridge on I-55 Southbound.
MDOT crews work to repair a piece of metal on the Horn Lake Creek bridge on I-55 Southbound.(MDOT)

