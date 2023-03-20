Lane closed on I-55 S in Desoto Co. due to bridge repair

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Only one lane of traffic is open on I-55 Southbound near Goodman Road as MDOT crews work to repair a portion of the Horn Lake Creek bridge.

The left southbound lane (of two lanes) is closed.

MDOT reported the issue at 4:42 p.m.

MDOT crews work to repair a piece of metal on the Horn Lake Creek bridge on I-55 Southbound. (MDOT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.