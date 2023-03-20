Lane closed on I-55 S in Desoto Co. due to bridge repair
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Only one lane of traffic is open on I-55 Southbound near Goodman Road as MDOT crews work to repair a portion of the Horn Lake Creek bridge.
The left southbound lane (of two lanes) is closed.
MDOT reported the issue at 4:42 p.m.
