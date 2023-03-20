Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Gladys Knight returns to Memphis for 34th Southern Heritage Classic concert

Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four-time Grammy-Award winning songstress Gladys Knight is returning to the Bluff City.

Knight will be headlining the Southern Heritage Classic concert on Thursday, September 7.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Orpheum Theater.

Knight’s concert will be one of the several events that will lead up to the Southern Heritage Classic between HBCUs, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Tennessee State University.

“Gladys Knight never disappoints. She puts on a high-energy show with hits we know and love. This is a big year for the Classic, and it only makes sense to bring one of the best. She’s stood the test of time just like the Classic,” said Classic Founder, Fred Jones.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday, March 24 at Ticketmaster.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Leigh Chiles
Former Memphis attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme
Memphis police at a crime scene
Fatal shooting near Riverdale Road leaves one dead

Latest News

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
Five Georgia children still in custody; advocates demand release
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before disciplinary hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before disciplinary hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death
Overnight house fire scene in Cordova
One injured after overnight house fire in Cordova
Shelby County Reentry Program enriches the lives of former prisoners
Shelby County Reentry Office aids in helping former prisoners find jobs and change their lives