Gladys Knight returns to Memphis for 34th Southern Heritage Classic concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four-time Grammy-Award winning songstress Gladys Knight is returning to the Bluff City.

Knight will be headlining the Southern Heritage Classic concert on Thursday, September 7.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Orpheum Theater.

Knight’s concert will be one of the several events that will lead up to the Southern Heritage Classic between HBCUs, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Tennessee State University.

“Gladys Knight never disappoints. She puts on a high-energy show with hits we know and love. This is a big year for the Classic, and it only makes sense to bring one of the best. She’s stood the test of time just like the Classic,” said Classic Founder, Fred Jones.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday, March 24 at Ticketmaster.com.

