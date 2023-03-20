Doctor addresses stigma surrounding bipolar disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March 30th marks World Bipolar Day, created with a vision to bring world awareness to bipolar disorders, educate the public on this disorder and eliminate social stigma.

Dr. Gustavo Alva, a psychiatrist Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desks to talk about the signs and symptom of bipolar 1 disorder.

Dr. Alva also talked the stigmas associated with bipolar disorder, along with treatment options, including long acting injectables, that a healthcare provider may prescribe.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

