Daytona 500 winner Stenhouse receives key to Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. was given the key to Olive Branch on Monday.

The 2023 Daytona 500 winner returned home where he was honored by Mayor Ken Adams.

The city painted a finish line in his honor at Pigeon Roost Road and Goodman Road, where they also erected a sign honoring Stenhouse as a champion.

“It’s so cool to call Olive Branch, Mississippi, my home,” Stenhouse said. “...It’s a place I enjoyed growing up playing sports, racing go-karts and working in the shop with my dad.”

From there, Stenhouse was escorted by the Olive Branch Police Department along with a Kroger semi-truck to the Kroger store in Olive Branch where he was greeted by the Olive Branch High School Cheer and Band.

Stenhouse competed this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing 17th.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.