Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Daytona 500 winner Stenhouse receives key to Olive Branch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. was given the key to Olive Branch on Monday.

The 2023 Daytona 500 winner returned home where he was honored by Mayor Ken Adams.

The city painted a finish line in his honor at Pigeon Roost Road and Goodman Road, where they also erected a sign honoring Stenhouse as a champion.

“It’s so cool to call Olive Branch, Mississippi, my home,” Stenhouse said. “...It’s a place I enjoyed growing up playing sports, racing go-karts and working in the shop with my dad.”

From there, Stenhouse was escorted by the Olive Branch Police Department along with a Kroger semi-truck to the Kroger store in Olive Branch where he was greeted by the Olive Branch High School Cheer and Band.

Stenhouse competed this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing 17th.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer

Latest News

Norris Lyles, 63
Man allegedly beats fiancé to death while police at home for domestic disturbance
West Memphis Police Department looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run.
West Memphis police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run
This week’s fraud involved a suspect trying to gain an unemployment check with the officer’s...
Ark. woman arrested after stabbing 3 people, assaulting others over basketball game, police say
Comedian Andy Kaufman with a neck brace, June, 1982. (AP Photo)
Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame