Big warming trend this week along with a couple of rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with some passing clouds before sunset. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s along with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 30s and light winds out of the southeast.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph. It will remain cloudy Tuesday night with a few showers and lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY WARM-UP: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s Wednesday into Thursday a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

FRIDAY COLD FRONT: Scattered showers and storms are likely by afternoon into the evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds.

WEEKEND: Behind the front, it will feel slightly cooler with lows in the 40s on Friday night and highs in the 60s Saturday. It will be partly cloudy and dry this weekend. Sunday will feature high temperatures back in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.