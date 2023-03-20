Below average temperatures for the first day of Spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a frigid morning with temperatures in the 20s. We will have full sunshine this afternoon, but it will still feel cool. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s today. It will be another cold night with low temperatures in the 30s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s along with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 30s and light winds out of the southeast.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to climb through mid-week with highs around 70 degrees Wednesday and mid 70s Thursday. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the area will remain dry until Friday. With the passage of a cold front, rain will be on and off from the afternoon into the evening Friday. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds.

WEEKEND: Behind the front, it will feel slightly cooler with lows in the 40s on Friday night and highs in the 60s Saturday. It will be partly cloudy and dry this weekend. Sunday will feature high temperatures back in the lower 70s.

