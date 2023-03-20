Ark. woman arrested after stabbing 3 people, assaulting others over basketball game, police say

TRUMANN, Ark. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing three people and assaulting others over a basketball game in Trumann, Arkansas on Monday morning, according to Trumann Police Department.

Shelia Watson, 47, has been charged with three counts of battery I and one count of battery II. She also has a probation violation.

At around 1:43 a.m., the Jonesboro Police Department contacted the Trumann Police Department about a stabbing victim who had entered a hospital.

Two others had been assaulted and arrived at the hospital later.

TPD identified Watson as the suspect who stabbed the three victims and assaulted others during a fight that happened on Main Street.

The fight was said to be over a basketball game that had occurred earlier at Cedar Park, according to police.

According to TPD, all victims have been released from the hospital since then.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.