Ark. woman arrested after stabbing 3 people, assaulting others over basketball game, police say

This week’s fraud involved a suspect trying to gain an unemployment check with the officer’s information.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing three people and assaulting others over a basketball game in Trumann, Arkansas on Monday morning, according to Trumann Police Department.

Shelia Watson, 47, has been charged with three counts of battery I and one count of battery II. She also has a probation violation.

At around 1:43 a.m., the Jonesboro Police Department contacted the Trumann Police Department about a stabbing victim who had entered a hospital.

Two others had been assaulted and arrived at the hospital later.

TPD identified Watson as the suspect who stabbed the three victims and assaulted others during a fight that happened on Main Street.

The fight was said to be over a basketball game that had occurred earlier at Cedar Park, according to police.

According to TPD, all victims have been released from the hospital since then.

