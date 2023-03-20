Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman with a neck brace, June, 1982. (AP Photo)
Comedian Andy Kaufman with a neck brace, June, 1982. (AP Photo)(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and Taxi, but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Lloyd Craig
Tipton Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

Latest News

This week’s fraud involved a suspect trying to gain an unemployment check with the officer’s...
Ark. woman arrested after stabbing 3 people, assaulting others over basketball game, police say
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Director Jairo Arguijo
Wednesday, March 30, marks World Bipolar Awareness Day, and a community volunteer in Madison is...
Doctor addresses stigma surrounding bipolar disorder