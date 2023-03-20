3 injured after overnight house fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three individuals have been injured in an overnight night house fire in Cordova on Sunday.

The fire happened on Bridgewater Road and off Appling Farm Road around midnight.

At least one civilian was injured, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Two firefighters were also injured while trying to extinguish the flames and transported to the hospital.

As of now, it is unknown what caused the fire.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

