3 Doors Down coming to Southaven this summer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Rock band 3 Doors Down is bringing their tour to Southaven this summer.

The “Away From the Sun” Anniversary Tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album. The band will play on Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m. at BankPlus Amphitheater.

They will be supported by Candlebox.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold said in astatement. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.” Arnold continues, “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

