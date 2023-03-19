Unseasonably cool temperatures continue as Spring officially begins Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unseasonably cold air continues its grip on the Mid-South ahead of the official start of the Spring season.

This year, Spring officially begins at March 20 at 4:24 PM CT (Monday).

It will be frigid Monday morning with low temperatures in the 20s area wide. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect 9 PM Sunday to 9 AM Monday.

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY (WMC)

The high temperature Monday will be well below-average.

The average high temperature for March 20 in Memphis is 66 degrees.

The forecast high for Monday is 52 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

Average High VS Forecast High: March 20 (WMC)

It’s possible the National Weather Service could issue a Freeze Watch or Warning for poritons of the Mid-South Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s .

Thankfully, temperatures will trend warmer through the week with 60s and 70s returning by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Chances for rain will also return. The highest chance of rain will likely come Friday.

7-Day forecast as of 7 AM Sunday, March 19, 2023 (WMC)

