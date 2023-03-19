Tipton Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for sexually exploiting minors.

Lloyd Craig, 49, of Brighton, Tennesee, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and contributing crimes against minors.

On March 16, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Memphis Road in regard to a sexual complaint.

When deputies arrived they were told by the complainant that her child and a juvenile relative were victims of a sexual assault.

Detectives and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) were able to further investigate.

Deputies learned that the children were at a home on Munford Guilt Edge Road where Craig was staying.

On the morning of March 16, Craig was giving alcohol and unknown pills to the children.

Throughout the night, Craig inappropriately touched both children and attempted to have them perform sexual acts on each other.

They both refused, and at one point he tied one of them by the wrists and restrained them.

Craig is currently being held on a $40,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 27.

If anyone has further information in regard to this case you may contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (901) 475-3300 or call Central Dispatch at (901) 475-4300.

