Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Tipton Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

Lloyd Craig
Lloyd Craig(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for sexually exploiting minors.

Lloyd Craig, 49, of Brighton, Tennesee, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and contributing crimes against minors.

On March 16, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Memphis Road in regard to a sexual complaint.

When deputies arrived they were told by the complainant that her child and a juvenile relative were victims of a sexual assault.

Detectives and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) were able to further investigate.

Deputies learned that the children were at a home on Munford Guilt Edge Road where Craig was staying.

On the morning of March 16, Craig was giving alcohol and unknown pills to the children.

Throughout the night, Craig inappropriately touched both children and attempted to have them perform sexual acts on each other.

They both refused, and at one point he tied one of them by the wrists and restrained them.

Craig is currently being held on a $40,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 27.

If anyone has further information in regard to this case you may contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (901) 475-3300 or call Central Dispatch at (901) 475-4300.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
Leigh Chiles
Former Memphis attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240
Memphis police
MPD: Man injured after shooting in Berclair
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 19, 2023
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead