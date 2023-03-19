Advertise with Us
MPD: Man injured after shooting in Berclair

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:43 a.m. on Ward Avenue.

The victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

