MPD hopes to connect with neighborhoods and increase engagement, hosts first community forum

By Walter Murphy
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department held the first “Colonel’s Corner” community forum at Airways Station on Saturday—focusing on moving neighborhoods forward with civic engagement.

During the event, participants from the neighborhoods covered by Airways Station brought up what many referred to as a “catch and release” system they say is happening in Memphis.

April Colbert, who’s the community liason with MPD, say’s the answer to “get informed.”

Colbert also says that neighborhoods need to reengage Neighborhood Watch groups.

“It’s not about snitching. It’s about making sure yourelderly neighbors know it’s okay to sit on the porch and enjoy the sun,” Colbert told Action News 5. “It’s also about the young kid who just bought his first car doesn’t have to worry about somebody taking it.”

Colbert said, like many things, Neighborhood Watch groups saw a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Colbert said the neighborhoods her precinct serves saw a sharp spike in crime.

While she can’t prove the two are directly related, she said neighborhood watch groups are excellent way to try and solve the problems in Memphis.

“It’s just being a good neighbor and people taking care of each other,” Colbert said.

If you’re interested in starting a group in your neighborhood, visit a Memphis Police Department precinct for more information.

