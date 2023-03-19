Advertise with Us
Freezing temperatures again tonight followed by a gradual warm-up

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of freezing temperatures on the way tonight. A FREEZE WARNING is in place for the entire Mid-South tonight through 9 AM Monday morning. Temperatures will start to warm tomorrow afternoon and highs back in the 70s by midweek. Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CT Monday. The warmer temperatures will come with the potential for stormy weather Thursday night and Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s and light northwesterly winds.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s along with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s and light winds out of the southeast.

THIS WEEK: Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs near 60. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the 70s. Rain and possibly a few storms will be likely Friday with highs near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

