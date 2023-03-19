Advertise with Us
Crash on I-55 causes bridge shutdown, lanes closed

Crash near I-55 MS River Bridge
Crash near I-55 MS River Bridge(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash has prompted the closing of lanes on the I-55 MS River bridge.

All of the south bound lanes will be closed due to the multi-vehicle crash, as well as one North bound lane.

No information yet on the details of the accident.

