Cold today and tonight with a warming trend to follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unseasonably cold air continues its grip on the Mid-South for now but a gradual warming trend will continue through the week. Showers and thunderstorms return mid to late week.

AVERAGE HIGH: 65

AVERAGE LOW: 45

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Mid-South.

MONDAY: Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CT Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will fall to the mid 30s Monday night.

THIS WEEK: Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs near 60. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will jump into the 60s and 70s. The highest chance of rain will likely come Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

