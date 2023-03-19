Cold today and tonight with a warming trend to follow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unseasonably cold air continues its grip on the Mid-South for now but a gradual warming trend will continue through the week. Showers and thunderstorms return mid to late week.
- AVERAGE HIGH: 65
- AVERAGE LOW: 45
TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Mid-South.
MONDAY: Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CT Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will fall to the mid 30s Monday night.
THIS WEEK: Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs near 60. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will jump into the 60s and 70s. The highest chance of rain will likely come Friday.
Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Erin Thomas
Twitter: @ErinThomasWx
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.