Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Cold today and tonight with a warming trend to follow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unseasonably cold air continues its grip on the Mid-South for now but a gradual warming trend will continue through the week. Showers and thunderstorms return mid to late week.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 65
  • AVERAGE LOW: 45

TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Mid-South.

MONDAY: Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CT Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will fall to the mid 30s Monday night.

THIS WEEK: Dry weather will continue Tuesday with highs near 60. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will jump into the 60s and 70s. The highest chance of rain will likely come Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Leigh Chiles
Former Memphis attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme
Memphis police
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before disciplinary hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Freezing temperatures again tonight and Sunday night
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably cold temperatures persist through the weekend
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY
Sub-freezing low temperatures will continue through Monday morning