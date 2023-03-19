Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240

Traffic cones
Traffic cones(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) bridge inspection crews will close I-40 east and westbound at I-240.

I-40 east will be detoured onto I-240 south.

I-40 westbound traffic will be shifted onto I-240 south just north of Jackson Avenue where the ramp to I-240 south begins.

The inspection is expected to take place Sunday morning from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett police investigate shooting at traffic stop that left one dead
Leigh Chiles
Former Memphis attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Memphis police at a crime scene
Fatal shooting near Riverdale Road leaves one dead

Latest News

Overturned truck on I-240
Overturned tractor trailer stops traffic on I-240
I-55 lanes reopened following police incident
car crash
Lanes blocked on Hwy 385 due to car crash
Police sirens
MPD: 4 injured including 2 juveniles after two-vehicle crash in Oakhaven