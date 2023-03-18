Unseasonably cold temperatures persist through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Mid-South until 9 AM. Cold temperatures will be the story over the next several days. Overnight temperatures will be at or below the freezing mark for most if not all of the area through Monday giving way to multiple nights of Freeze Warnings. A gradual warm up occurs by mid to late week with 70s returning by Thursday. Showers and thunderstorm chances increase mid to late week.

TODAY: Otherwise, expect a sun cloud mix with highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. It will be breezy with Northwest winds 10-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Another FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CT Monday. It will remain unseasonably cool and dry Monday with highs near 50. Dry weather will continue through Wednesday with highs rising into the 60s. Clouds will increase with highs in the 70s by Thursday with a small chance of a shower. The highest chance of rain will likely come early Friday morning.

