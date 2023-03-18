Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers fall to Florida Atlantic in first NCAA round

Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) drives on Memphis Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge...
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) drives on Memphis Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just like that, the Tigers are out of the Big Dance.

The No. 8 seeded Memphis Tigers are now out of the NCAA Tournament after falling to No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic in the first round Friday night.

The Owls topped the Tigers by the skin of their teeth, 66-65.

It was a matchup of conference champions, with Memphis winning the AAC and Florida Atlantic claiming the Conference USA crown.

Up next, the Owls advance to round two and face No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday.

The Tigers will be on their way home.

Memphis Rebounders cheer on Tigers before first NCAA Tournament game
