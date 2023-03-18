Tigers fall to Florida Atlantic in first NCAA round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just like that, the Tigers are out of the Big Dance.

The No. 8 seeded Memphis Tigers are now out of the NCAA Tournament after falling to No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic in the first round Friday night.

The Owls topped the Tigers by the skin of their teeth, 66-65.

It was a matchup of conference champions, with Memphis winning the AAC and Florida Atlantic claiming the Conference USA crown.

Up next, the Owls advance to round two and face No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Sunday.

The Tigers will be on their way home.

