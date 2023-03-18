Advertise with Us
Sub-freezing low temperatures will continue through Monday morning

March 18, 2023
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold temperatures will be the story over the next several days.

Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be below the freezing.

As such, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire Mid-South from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM Sunday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees are possible.

There will be another freeze Sunday night into Monday morning.

Spring officially begins Monday, March 20 at 4:24 PM CT.

The average high temperature in Memphis for March 20 is 66 degrees.

The forecast high Monday will be well below-average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

In the extended forecast, milder temperatures and rain chances will return toward the middle of next week.

Average Temperature vs the Forecast for March 20
Average Temperature vs the Forecast for March 20(WMC)

