Officer involved shooting in Bartlett leaves one dead

Bartlett Police Department generic
Bartlett Police Department generic(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is assisting the Shelby County Sheriffs Office with a shooting investigation that involved a deputy.

A SCSO deputy was involved in a shooting at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Road and Golden Valley Lane.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The deputy is said to be uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

