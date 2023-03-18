Officer involved shooting in Bartlett leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department is assisting the Shelby County Sheriffs Office with a shooting investigation that involved a deputy.

A SCSO deputy was involved in a shooting at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Road and Golden Valley Lane.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The deputy is said to be uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

