Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD: Man found dead in Frayser

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a man who was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious call at 12:47 a.m. at Saint Elmo Avenue and Coral Drive.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Forrest Hendrix & Zadrienne Purviance
Two women arrested for posting sex ad and then robbing victim
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell
Customer leave without paying, pepper spray waitress
Customer leaves without paying, pepper sprays waitress
Memphis police
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before disciplinary hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death
2 people shot on I-240
2 people shot on I-240 near Mt. Moriah

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
MPD: Man dead after shooting in North Memphis
ET
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 18, 2023
Just City will launch new data project
Company unveils new project that will share justice system data with public
Memphis police
Documents show MPD lieutenant retired day before disciplinary hearing over Tyre Nichols’ death