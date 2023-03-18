MPD: Man found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a man who was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious call at 12:47 a.m. at Saint Elmo Avenue and Coral Drive.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

