MPD: Man dead after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:21 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue.

A man was located lying in a parking lot and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.