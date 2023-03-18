MPD: Man dead after shooting in North Memphis
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:21 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue.
A man was located lying in a parking lot and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
